Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 74 17.99 N/A 0.46 204.75 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.35 N/A -0.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Repligen Corporation and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Risk & Volatility

Repligen Corporation’s 1.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation are 2.2 and 1.8. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Repligen Corporation and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Repligen Corporation is $110, with potential upside of 35.32%. Competitively the consensus target price of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $1.5, which is potential 338.60% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Repligen Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of Repligen Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Repligen Corporation had bullish trend while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.