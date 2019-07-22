Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

As Biotechnology companies, Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 65 19.86 N/A 0.37 185.51 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 16 32.33 N/A -3.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Repligen Corporation and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Volatility and Risk

Repligen Corporation’s current beta is 1.06 and it happens to be 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 259.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.59 beta.

Liquidity

Repligen Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Coherus BioSciences Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Coherus BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Repligen Corporation and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The downside potential is -25.12% for Repligen Corporation with consensus target price of $65. Coherus BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus target price and a 52.71% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Coherus BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Repligen Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.4% of Repligen Corporation shares and 99.1% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Repligen Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 6.64% 15.6% 20.46% 70.96% 2.63% 89.94%

For the past year Repligen Corporation has weaker performance than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.