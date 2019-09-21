Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 75 18.10 N/A 0.46 204.75 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 498.11 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Repligen Corporation and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Repligen Corporation and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Risk and Volatility

Repligen Corporation’s 1.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s 1.52 beta is the reason why it is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Blueprint Medicines Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Repligen Corporation and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

Repligen Corporation has a consensus target price of $110, and a 34.49% upside potential. Blueprint Medicines Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $110.4 consensus target price and a 36.46% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Blueprint Medicines Corporation looks more robust than Repligen Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Repligen Corporation and Blueprint Medicines Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 95%. About 1% of Repligen Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year Repligen Corporation has weaker performance than Blueprint Medicines Corporation

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.