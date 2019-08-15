Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

As Biotechnology businesses, Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 70 18.84 N/A 0.46 204.75 Bio-Techne Corporation 199 10.37 N/A 3.10 67.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Repligen Corporation and Bio-Techne Corporation. Bio-Techne Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Repligen Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Repligen Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Techne Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.07 shows that Repligen Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Bio-Techne Corporation has beta of 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Bio-Techne Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Repligen Corporation and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Repligen Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -26.50% and an $65 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Bio-Techne Corporation is $250, which is potential 29.92% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Bio-Techne Corporation seems more appealing than Repligen Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Repligen Corporation and Bio-Techne Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 95.5%. 1% are Repligen Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Repligen Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Repligen Corporation.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.