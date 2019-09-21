Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

This is a contrast between Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 75 18.10 N/A 0.46 204.75 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Repligen Corporation and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Repligen Corporation and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.07 shows that Repligen Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.98 which is 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Repligen Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Repligen Corporation and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Repligen Corporation has a 34.49% upside potential and an average target price of $110.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares and 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Repligen Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Repligen Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.