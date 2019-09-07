Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 74 20.59 N/A 0.46 204.75 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 40 6.99 N/A 2.05 26.83

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Repligen Corporation and Anika Therapeutics Inc. Anika Therapeutics Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Repligen Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Repligen Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Anika Therapeutics Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Repligen Corporation and Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7%

Volatility and Risk

Repligen Corporation has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.11 beta which is 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Repligen Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 and has 16.1 Quick Ratio. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Repligen Corporation and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Repligen Corporation has a 18.24% upside potential and a consensus price target of $110.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.6% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Repligen Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91%

For the past year Repligen Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Anika Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.