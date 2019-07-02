Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 62 19.56 N/A 0.37 185.51 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 20.96 N/A 0.25 13.17

Table 1 highlights Repligen Corporation and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Repligen Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Repligen Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Aeterna Zentaris Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1%

Volatility & Risk

Repligen Corporation has a beta of 1.06 and its 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a 1.26 beta which is 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Repligen Corporation and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Repligen Corporation has a consensus target price of $65, and a -23.99% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Repligen Corporation and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.4% and 21.4% respectively. About 0.6% of Repligen Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93%

For the past year Repligen Corporation has stronger performance than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.