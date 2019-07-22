Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 65 19.86 N/A 0.37 185.51 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 180 13.66 N/A 2.29 72.97

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Repligen Corporation and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has higher revenue and earnings than Repligen Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Repligen Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Repligen Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.06 beta. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.54 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Repligen Corporation is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Repligen Corporation and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00

The consensus target price of Repligen Corporation is $65, with potential downside of -25.12%. On the other hand, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s potential upside is 23.96% and its consensus target price is $215.86. The information presented earlier suggests that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated looks more robust than Repligen Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Repligen Corporation and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 86.4% and 96.6% respectively. About 0.6% of Repligen Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -1.26% -8.55% -9.92% -7.57% 5.98% 0.71%

For the past year Repligen Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Repligen Corporation.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.