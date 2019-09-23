Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) Contrasting side by side

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 75 18.10 N/A 0.46 204.75 Vericel Corporation 18 6.97 N/A -0.09 0.00

Demonstrates Repligen Corporation and Vericel Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Repligen Corporation’s current beta is 1.07 and it happens to be 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vericel Corporation is 172.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.72 beta.

2.2 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation. Its rival Vericel Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.2 respectively. Vericel Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Repligen Corporation.

In next table is given Repligen Corporation and Vericel Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Repligen Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 34.49% and an $110 consensus target price. Vericel Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $24 consensus target price and a 49.35% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Vericel Corporation seems more appealing than Repligen Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares and 89% of Vericel Corporation shares. Repligen Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Vericel Corporation shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year Repligen Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Vericel Corporation.

Repligen Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Vericel Corporation.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.