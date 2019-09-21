Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) Contrasting side by side

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 75 18.10 N/A 0.46 204.75 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 25.92 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Repligen Corporation and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Repligen Corporation and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Risk & Volatility

Repligen Corporation’s current beta is 1.07 and it happens to be 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.17 which is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Repligen Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Repligen Corporation and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$110 is Repligen Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 34.49%. Competitively Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $35, with potential upside of 15.25%. The information presented earlier suggests that Repligen Corporation looks more robust than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Repligen Corporation and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 0%. 1% are Repligen Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Repligen Corporation was more bullish than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Repligen Corporation beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.