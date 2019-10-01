Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 87 3.16 47.02M 0.46 204.75 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.01 7.21M -1.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Repligen Corporation and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Repligen Corporation and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 54,308,154.31% 3.5% 2.8% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 966,617,509.05% -100.5% -88%

Risk & Volatility

Repligen Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.07 beta. Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.83 beta and it is 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Repligen Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novus Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Novus Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Repligen Corporation and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Repligen Corporation is $110, with potential upside of 43.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Repligen Corporation and Novus Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 51.3%. Insiders held 1% of Repligen Corporation shares. Comparatively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Repligen Corporation has 78.97% stronger performance while Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Repligen Corporation beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.