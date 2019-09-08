Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Comparing side by side

Both Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 74 20.59 N/A 0.46 204.75 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Repligen Corporation and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Repligen Corporation and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

Repligen Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. which has a 17.1 Current Ratio and a 17.1 Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Repligen Corporation and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 18.24% for Repligen Corporation with consensus target price of $110. Competitively Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $16, with potential upside of 55.04%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Magenta Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Repligen Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Repligen Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year Repligen Corporation has weaker performance than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Repligen Corporation beats Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.