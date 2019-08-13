Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 69 19.19 N/A 0.46 204.75 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 53.56 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Repligen Corporation and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Volatility & Risk

Repligen Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.07. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.42 beta is the reason why it is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Repligen Corporation and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

The average price target of Repligen Corporation is $65, with potential downside of -27.84%. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14.71 average price target and a 68.50% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Repligen Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Repligen Corporation and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 94.9%. About 1% of Repligen Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Repligen Corporation has 78.97% stronger performance while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -5.98% weaker performance.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.