Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Repligen Corporation has 90.6% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Repligen Corporation has 1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Repligen Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.50% 2.80% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Repligen Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation N/A 75 204.75 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Repligen Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Repligen Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

Repligen Corporation presently has an average target price of $110, suggesting a potential upside of 37.95%. The rivals have a potential upside of 150.65%. Given Repligen Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Repligen Corporation is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Repligen Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Repligen Corporation has stronger performance than Repligen Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation are 2.2 and 1.8. Competitively, Repligen Corporation’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Repligen Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Repligen Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.07. Competitively, Repligen Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Repligen Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Repligen Corporation shows that it’s better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to Repligen Corporation’s peers.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.