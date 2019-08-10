Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Biotechnology company, Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Repligen Corporation has 90.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. 1% of Repligen Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Repligen Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.50% 2.80% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Repligen Corporation and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation N/A 69 204.75 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Repligen Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Repligen Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

$65 is the consensus price target of Repligen Corporation, with a potential downside of -29.22%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 137.53%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Repligen Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Repligen Corporation was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Repligen Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Repligen Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Repligen Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Repligen Corporation has a beta of 1.07 and its 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Repligen Corporation’s peers are 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Repligen Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Repligen Corporation’s peers beat on 4 of the 6 factors Repligen Corporation.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.