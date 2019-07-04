Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) Contrasting side by side

Both Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 63 19.83 N/A 0.37 185.51 Intrexon Corporation 6 8.35 N/A -3.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Repligen Corporation and Intrexon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Repligen Corporation and Intrexon Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Repligen Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.06 beta. Competitively, Intrexon Corporation’s beta is 2.12 which is 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Intrexon Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Intrexon Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Repligen Corporation and Intrexon Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$65 is Repligen Corporation’s average target price while its potential downside is -25.03%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.4% of Repligen Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 75.4% of Intrexon Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Repligen Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Intrexon Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38% Intrexon Corporation 7.01% -0.63% -38.49% -56.08% -69.39% -27.68%

For the past year Repligen Corporation has 28.38% stronger performance while Intrexon Corporation has -27.68% weaker performance.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Intrexon Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.