Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) Comparing side by side

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 68 19.46 N/A 0.46 204.75 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Table 1 highlights Repligen Corporation and Histogenics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Histogenics Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Repligen Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Repligen Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Histogenics Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Repligen Corporation and Histogenics Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Repligen Corporation has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Histogenics Corporation’s 229.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation are 2.2 and 1.8. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation has 3.5 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Histogenics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares and 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares. About 1% of Repligen Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation has 6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Repligen Corporation was less bullish than Histogenics Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Repligen Corporation beats Histogenics Corporation.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.