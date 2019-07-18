Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Comparison side by side

Both Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 65 19.96 N/A 0.37 185.51 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 12 84.91 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Repligen Corporation and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Repligen Corporation and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation. Its rival Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Repligen Corporation and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$65 is Repligen Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -25.51%. On the other hand, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 58.68% and its consensus price target is $23.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Repligen Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.4% of Repligen Corporation shares and 41.6% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Repligen Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37%

For the past year Repligen Corporation has 28.38% stronger performance while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has -24.37% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Repligen Corporation beats Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.