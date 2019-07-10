Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 63 19.57 N/A 0.37 185.51 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights Repligen Corporation and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Repligen Corporation and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -353.2% -70.6%

Risk & Volatility

Repligen Corporation’s 1.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s 194.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.94 beta.

Liquidity

Repligen Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Genocea Biosciences Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Genocea Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Repligen Corporation and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Repligen Corporation’s downside potential is -24.03% at a $65 average price target. Genocea Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.88 average price target and a 0.26% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Genocea Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Repligen Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Repligen Corporation and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.4% and 52.1% respectively. Repligen Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.56% 2.55% 31.64% 6.47% -25.54% 152.44%

For the past year Repligen Corporation has weaker performance than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Repligen Corporation beats Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.