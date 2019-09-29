Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) Comparison side by side

Both Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 87 3.16 47.02M 0.46 204.75 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 13 0.00 11.43M -2.21 0.00

Demonstrates Repligen Corporation and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 54,214,228.06% 3.5% 2.8% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 87,452,180.57% -45.6% -38.7%

Risk & Volatility

Repligen Corporation has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 167.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.67 beta.

Liquidity

Repligen Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Repligen Corporation and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Repligen Corporation’s upside potential is 43.51% at a $110 consensus price target. Competitively Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $23, with potential upside of 53.54%. The results provided earlier shows that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. appears more favorable than Repligen Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Repligen Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Repligen Corporation had bullish trend while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Repligen Corporation beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.