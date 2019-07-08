Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Comparing side by side

Both Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 63 19.39 N/A 0.37 185.51 CEL-SCI Corporation 5 537.98 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Repligen Corporation and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4%

Risk & Volatility

Repligen Corporation has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CEL-SCI Corporation’s 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation are 2.2 and 1.8. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation has 1.3 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Repligen Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Repligen Corporation and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Repligen Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -23.29% and an $65 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Repligen Corporation and CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 86.4% and 8.8% respectively. 0.6% are Repligen Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.1% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38% CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7%

For the past year Repligen Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Repligen Corporation beats CEL-SCI Corporation.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.