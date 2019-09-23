Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Contrasting side by side

Both Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 75 18.10 N/A 0.46 204.75 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 62 12.09 N/A 2.79 20.85

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Repligen Corporation and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Repligen Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Repligen Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Repligen Corporation and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.07 beta means Repligen Corporation’s volatility is 7.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1.22 beta and it is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio is 27.1 and its Quick Ratio is 27.1. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Repligen Corporation and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$110 is Repligen Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 34.49%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Repligen Corporation and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 59.8% respectively. 1% are Repligen Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year Repligen Corporation had bullish trend while BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Repligen Corporation beats BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.