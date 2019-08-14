Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Comparing side by side

Both Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 70 19.36 N/A 0.46 204.75 BeiGene Ltd. 130 18.63 N/A -12.75 0.00

Demonstrates Repligen Corporation and BeiGene Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Repligen Corporation and BeiGene Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Volatility and Risk

Repligen Corporation has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BeiGene Ltd.’s 1.04 beta is the reason why it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation are 2.2 and 1.8. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd. has 7.5 and 7.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Repligen Corporation and BeiGene Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Repligen Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -28.49% and an $65 consensus price target. BeiGene Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $205.5 consensus price target and a 51.21% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, BeiGene Ltd. is looking more favorable than Repligen Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares and 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. Repligen Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Repligen Corporation has 78.97% stronger performance while BeiGene Ltd. has -2.08% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Repligen Corporation beats BeiGene Ltd.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.