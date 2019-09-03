Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 73 20.54 N/A 0.46 204.75 Alector Inc. 19 39.53 N/A -0.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Repligen Corporation and Alector Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Repligen Corporation and Alector Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation. Its rival Alector Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. Alector Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Repligen Corporation and Alector Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Repligen Corporation’s average price target is $110, while its potential upside is 18.52%. On the other hand, Alector Inc.’s potential upside is 64.03% and its average price target is $27. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Alector Inc. is looking more favorable than Repligen Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Repligen Corporation and Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 59.1% respectively. 1% are Repligen Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.1% of Alector Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Repligen Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Alector Inc.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Alector Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.