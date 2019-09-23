Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 76 17.97 N/A 0.46 204.75 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.57 N/A -0.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Repligen Corporation and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Repligen Corporation and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation. Its rival Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Repligen Corporation and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$110 is Repligen Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 35.48%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Repligen Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year Repligen Corporation had bullish trend while Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.