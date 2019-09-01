Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (:)

As Conglomerates businesses, Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (:), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Replay Acquisition Corp. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Replay Acquisition Corp. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 88.65%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Replay Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.