Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (:)

As Conglomerates businesses, Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (:), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.06
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Replay Acquisition Corp. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Replay Acquisition Corp. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 88.65%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.81%
|Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Replay Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.
Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.
