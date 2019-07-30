Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU)

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|302.94
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Replay Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Replay Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 21.9%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|-1.02%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.15%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.39%
|-0.48%
|-1.44%
|1.78%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Replay Acquisition Corp.
