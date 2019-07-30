Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU)

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 302.94

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Replay Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Replay Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 21.9%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replay Acquisition Corp. -1.02% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.15% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.39% -0.48% -1.44% 1.78% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Replay Acquisition Corp.