Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

As Conglomerates businesses, Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|9
|0.89
|N/A
|0.57
|14.04
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Replay Acquisition Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|0.00%
|6.1%
|3.8%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares and 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares. Competitively, 57.14% are National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.81%
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|-3.38%
|-5.88%
|-24.24%
|2.43%
|-28.57%
|-7.62%
For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. has 1.81% stronger performance while National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has -7.62% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Replay Acquisition Corp.
