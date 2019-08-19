Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

As Conglomerates businesses, Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.89 N/A 0.57 14.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Replay Acquisition Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 3.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares and 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares. Competitively, 57.14% are National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62%

For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. has 1.81% stronger performance while National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has -7.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Replay Acquisition Corp.