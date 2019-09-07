Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH)

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|118.72
Table 1 demonstrates Replay Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Replay Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Replay Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 36.05%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.81%
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|-0.39%
|0.69%
|3.65%
|5.8%
|0%
|3.87%
For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
Summary
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats Replay Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
