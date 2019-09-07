Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH)

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 118.72

Table 1 demonstrates Replay Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Replay Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Replay Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 36.05%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -0.39% 0.69% 3.65% 5.8% 0% 3.87%

For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats Replay Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.