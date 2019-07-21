Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)

As Conglomerates businesses, Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|436.96
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Replay Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares and 44.57% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|-1.02%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.15%
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.5%
|0.7%
|3.08%
|0%
|0%
|2.55%
For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats Replay Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
