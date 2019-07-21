Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)

As Conglomerates businesses, Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 436.96

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Replay Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares and 44.57% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replay Acquisition Corp. -1.02% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.15% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.5% 0.7% 3.08% 0% 0% 2.55%

For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats Replay Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.