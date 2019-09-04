Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) Comparison side by side

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 102.88

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Replay Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares and 20.1% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.47% 0.94% 3.98% 5.42% 0% 3.68%

For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Replay Acquisition Corp.