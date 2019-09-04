Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) Comparing side by side

Both Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 0.77 N/A -0.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Replay Acquisition Corp. and TMSR Holding Company Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Replay Acquisition Corp. and TMSR Holding Company Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Replay Acquisition Corp. and TMSR Holding Company Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 0.1% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81% TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37%

For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while TMSR Holding Company Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Replay Acquisition Corp. beats TMSR Holding Company Limited.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.