Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Replay Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Replay Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Replay Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 6.77% respectively. Competitively, 19.63% are Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.81%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.4%
|1.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.11%
For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Replay Acquisition Corp.
