Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Replay Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Replay Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Replay Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 6.77% respectively. Competitively, 19.63% are Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.4% 1.32% 0% 0% 0% 3.11%

For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Replay Acquisition Corp.