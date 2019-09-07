Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ranpak Holdings Corp. 9 -79.90 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Replay Acquisition Corp. and Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Ranpak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares and 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81% Ranpak Holdings Corp. -9.17% -30.13% -36.38% -34.99% 0% -34.8%

For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. has 1.81% stronger performance while Ranpak Holdings Corp. has -34.8% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Replay Acquisition Corp. beats Ranpak Holdings Corp.