Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|9
|-79.90
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Replay Acquisition Corp. and Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares and 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.81%
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|-9.17%
|-30.13%
|-36.38%
|-34.99%
|0%
|-34.8%
For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. has 1.81% stronger performance while Ranpak Holdings Corp. has -34.8% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Replay Acquisition Corp. beats Ranpak Holdings Corp.
