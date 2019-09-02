Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Replay Acquisition Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Replay Acquisition Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares and 12.3% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.81%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.9%
For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Replay Acquisition Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.
