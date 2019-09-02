Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Replay Acquisition Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Replay Acquisition Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares and 12.3% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9%

For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Replay Acquisition Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.