Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) Contrasting side by side

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Replay Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Replay Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Replay Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 57.9%. Comparatively, 29.33% are Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.81%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.39%
|0.68%
|3.29%
|0%
|0%
|3.45%
For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats Replay Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.