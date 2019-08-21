Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) Contrasting side by side

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Replay Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Replay Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Replay Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 57.9%. Comparatively, 29.33% are Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.39% 0.68% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.45%

For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats Replay Acquisition Corp.