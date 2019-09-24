Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) Comparison side by side

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|143.89
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Replay Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Replay Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 21.4%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.81%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.1%
|3.08%
|2.07%
|0%
|2.07%
For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
Summary
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Replay Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.
