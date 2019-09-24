Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) Comparison side by side

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 143.89

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Replay Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Replay Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 21.4%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 3.08% 2.07% 0% 2.07%

For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Replay Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.