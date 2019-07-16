Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) Comparing side by side

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 325.81

In table 1 we can see Replay Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Replay Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Replay Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 75.32%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replay Acquisition Corp. -1.02% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.15% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.5% 3.27% 5.21% 0% 3.27%

For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Replay Acquisition Corp.