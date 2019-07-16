Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) Comparing side by side

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|325.81
In table 1 we can see Replay Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Replay Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Replay Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 75.32%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|-1.02%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.15%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.5%
|3.27%
|5.21%
|0%
|3.27%
For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
Summary
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Replay Acquisition Corp.
