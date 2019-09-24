Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) Comparing side by side

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50

In table 1 we can see Replay Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Replay Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares and 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14%

For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 4 of the 4 factors Replay Acquisition Corp.