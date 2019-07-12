Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) Contrasting side by side

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Demonstrates Replay Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Replay Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares and 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|-1.02%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.15%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.71%
|3.2%
|0%
|0%
|3.52%
For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Forum Merger II Corporation.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Forum Merger II Corporation beats Replay Acquisition Corp.
