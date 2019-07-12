Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) Contrasting side by side

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Demonstrates Replay Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Replay Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares and 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replay Acquisition Corp. -1.02% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.15% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.71% 3.2% 0% 0% 3.52%

For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Forum Merger II Corporation.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Forum Merger II Corporation beats Replay Acquisition Corp.