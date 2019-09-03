Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) Comparing side by side

Since Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 118.72

Table 1 highlights Replay Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.05% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -0.39% 0.69% 3.65% 5.8% 0% 3.87%

For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats Replay Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.