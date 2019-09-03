Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) Comparing side by side

Since Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|118.72
Table 1 highlights Replay Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.05% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.81%
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|-0.39%
|0.69%
|3.65%
|5.8%
|0%
|3.87%
For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
Summary
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats Replay Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
