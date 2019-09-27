Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Replay Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Replay Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.81%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.6%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.99%
For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Summary
AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Replay Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
