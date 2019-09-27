Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Replay Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Replay Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81% AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99%

For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Summary

AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Replay Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.