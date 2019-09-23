Repay Holdings (RPAY) Reaches $14.05 After 6.00% Up Move; Aureus Asset Management Has Cut Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Position By $425,645

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased Procter & Gamble Company (PG) stake by 38.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 3,905 shares as Procter & Gamble Company (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Aureus Asset Management Llc holds 6,194 shares with $679,000 value, down from 10,099 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Company now has $309.03B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $123.48. About 2.34M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA

The stock of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.86% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 633,519 shares traded or 12.46% up from the average. Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $548.68M company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $14.89 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:RPAY worth $32.92 million more.

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased Evolus Inc Com stake by 334,580 shares to 409,380 valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) stake by 20,480 shares and now owns 653,968 shares. Unitedhealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -4.44% below currents $123.48 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 17 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $12900 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, June 28. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $12500 target.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.90 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

