Repay Holdings (RPAY) EPS Estimated At $0.15; Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Athabasca Oil had 2 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSE:ATH) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Scotia Capital. Raymond James maintained it with “Hold” rating and $1.25 target in Thursday, March 7 report. See Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSE:ATH) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $1.5 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $1.25 Maintain

Analysts expect Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) to report $0.15 EPS on August, 9.RPAY’s profit would be $6.41 million giving it 19.43 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Repay Holdings Corporation’s analysts see -225.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 38,013 shares traded. Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSE:ATH) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Jul 30, 2019 – Aperio Group, LLC Buys CGI Inc, Athene Holding, The Travelers Inc, Sells American National Insurance Co, CGI Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc – GuruFocus.com” on July 30, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Jul 30, 2019 – Berman Capital Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Vanguard Large-Cap, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets, Sells Vanguard FTSE All World Ex US, Ishares MSCI India, Baidu Inc – GuruFocus.com” published on July 30, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Jul 29, 2019 – SG Americas Securities, LLC Buys iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond, SPDR S&P 500, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund, iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond, JPMorgan Chase – GuruFocus.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSE:ATH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Aegean Airlines S.A.’s (ATH:AEGN) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company has market cap of $371.77 million. The firm operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Hangingstone asset in northeastern Alberta.

The stock increased 4.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.72. About 268,349 shares traded. Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSE:ATH) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ATH News: 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Athene’s Ratings; Outlook Revised to Positive; 06/03/2018 – ATHENE SAYS 10.3M SHARE SALE BY ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY; 09/03/2018 – AP Alternative Assets, L.P. Informs Investors of Availability of Additional Information Regarding Athene; 02/05/2018 – Athene Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – AP Alternative Assets, L.P. lnforms Investors of Availability of Additional Information Regarding Athene; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global Gets Stung on Quarterly Declines in ADT, Athene; 07/03/2018 – Athene Holding Ltd. Announces the Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Shrs; 07/03/2018 – ATHENE HOLDING REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF SHRS; 03/05/2018 – ATHENE 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.21, EST. $1.24; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Athene Holdings Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $497.98 million. The firm offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions, as well as value added services. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily serves clients in various industries, such as consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare, as well as financial institutions.

More notable recent Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “US IPO Weekly Recap: Medallia tops a 9-IPO week with a 76% first day return – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Thunder Bridge Acquisition, Ltd. Completes Business Combination With REPAY – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Repay Holdings Corporation: Another SPAC Listing To Watch Closely For A Spike – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.