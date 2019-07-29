Rent (RCII) Position Has Raised by Hood River Capital Management Llc; Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Shareholder Academy Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $812,528 as Stock Declined

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rent (RCII) by 21.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 142,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 802,484 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.75M, up from 659,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 161,529 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UPDATES; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 18,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 212,173 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24 million, down from 231,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $39.23. About 2.90 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Up on Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Rent-A-Center On The Terminated Merger – Seeking Alpha” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing Rent-A-Center (RCII) Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 38,214 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $33.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tier Reit Inc by 62,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 837,463 shares, and cut its stake in First Cash Financial Services Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 40,283 shares. Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 40,987 shares. Franklin Inc owns 33,757 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 1.27M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth owns 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 197 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 517,866 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Company Limited Partnership holds 0% or 243 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 27,470 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 17,203 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 10,189 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Landscape Management Ltd Com has invested 0.4% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Rhumbline Advisers owns 134,384 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech Incorporated invested in 0% or 27,810 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 30,420 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glazer Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33,641 shares to 96,456 shares, valued at $18.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 23.92 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Capital Lp reported 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). High Pointe Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 23,040 shares stake. Axa has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 2.35M were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Franklin Res holds 12.05M shares. Nordea Invest Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Capital Ca invested 0.38% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hanson & Doremus Inv Management reported 0.3% stake. Aviance Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 405 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv reported 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cubic Asset Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 5,378 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Hirtle Callaghan Com Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Argent Trust Company reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Harbour Inv Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 15,165 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates owns 6,351 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.