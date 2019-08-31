Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stock Value Rose While Water Island Capital Has Lowered Position; Comscore (SCOR) Shares Declined While Rgm Capital Has Cut by $4.47 Million Its Position

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 1.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 508,041 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 907,171 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Rev $698M; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Comscore Inc (SCOR) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 223,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.13% . The hedge fund held 4.14 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, down from 4.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Comscore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.32M market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.86. About 828,396 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 83.18% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 7,408 shares to 17,012 shares, valued at $828,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 554,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 12th – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are Investors Undervaluing Rent-A-Center (RCII) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rent-A-Center Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandes Inv Partners LP reported 36,998 shares stake. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 802,484 are held by Hood River Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 0% or 33,948 shares. Blackrock holds 6.69 million shares. Amer Financial Group Incorporated holds 0.29% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 160,000 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw & Inc has 0.02% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Mutual Of America Cap Lc reported 0% stake. Gp accumulated 33,577 shares or 0% of the stock. Group Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 422,739 shares. Equitec Specialists Ltd Co owns 35,800 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 138,522 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 174,666 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Advisory Network Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold SCOR shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 1.47% more from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 99,280 were accumulated by King Luther Management Corporation. Northern Tru accumulated 211,114 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 2.24 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.12% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Moreover, Veritable Lp has 0.01% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 20,000 shares. Sg Americas Ltd owns 30,349 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Harvey Ptnrs Lc holds 95,000 shares or 3.19% of its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 153,351 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings accumulated 20,000 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 1.19 million shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 48,600 shares. 67,900 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 43,669 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al accumulated 37,025 shares.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 14,932 shares to 426,909 shares, valued at $87.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 876,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Comscore Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “comScore (SCOR) Reports Q2 Loss of $4.61, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ComScore +4.3% after narrowed loss in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “comScore (SCOR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ComScore slides again after financing, -9.8% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.