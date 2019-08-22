Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stock Value Rose While Greenwich Wealth Management Has Cut Its Stake; Pettyjohn Wood & White Cut Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding by $944,540 as Stock Rose

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 28.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 11,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 28,403 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 39,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 6.07 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA 1Q Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals at EUR1.01B; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019555 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 23/04/2018 – Merck Receives Patent for CRISPR Technology in China; 27/03/2018 – MERCK LTD MERK.NS – APPOINTS MILIND THATTE AS MD; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Expects Moderate Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase llB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA to Use Gemone Editing in Gut Bacteria Study; 23/03/2018 – ANTICANCER AGENT LENVIMA® (LENVATINIB MESYLATE) APPROVED FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION OF UNRESECTABLE HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC) IN JAPAN, FIRST APPROVAL WORLDWIDE FOR LENVIMA FOR HCC

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.6. About 804,660 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Rev $698M; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Capital Advsr LP reported 6,728 shares. Conning Inc invested in 615,906 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Mount Lucas Lp has invested 0.36% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Lvw Advisors Lc accumulated 9,831 shares. Hendley & Inc reported 1.4% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Asset Management stated it has 170,936 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Blue Cap Incorporated reported 29,894 shares stake. Marietta Partners reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 25,101 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Fairport Lc. The Pennsylvania-based Cim Investment Mangement has invested 0.51% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs owns 2,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital Llc (Wy) holds 2.03% or 18,269 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell And Limited owns 0.04% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 455 shares. Botty Investors Ltd Liability reported 66,413 shares stake.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69M and $307.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,560 shares to 50,591 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Index (VOO) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).