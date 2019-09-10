Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stock Value Rose While Greenwich Wealth Management Has Cut Holding by $668,100; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined, Holder Clarkston Capital Partners Lowered Its Stake by $462,690

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $25.61. About 821,038 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UPDATES; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 8,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 801,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.29 million, down from 810,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 21.18 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birinyi Assoc holds 0.15% or 6,323 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 496,140 were reported by Kames Public Limited. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership has 1.47M shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 1.30 million shares stake. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1.83% or 42,100 shares. The Mississippi-based Trustmark Comml Bank Tru Department has invested 0.92% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). M Holding Securities Inc, a Oregon-based fund reported 67,044 shares. F&V Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 179,305 shares. Kcm Invest Lc owns 175,348 shares. Renaissance Gp Llc reported 17,722 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 257,813 shares stake. Osborne Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 0.85% or 80,452 shares. Laffer Invs reported 12,880 shares stake. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corp Mi owns 2,725 shares.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 7,285 shares to 443,286 shares, valued at $21.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 83,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell & Com Inv Adviser Ltd Com reported 12,053 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sei Invests has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 33,096 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 52,433 shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc holds 0% or 66,140 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 646,759 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 300,676 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 894,297 shares. Pdt Ltd Com stated it has 152,900 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 37,100 shares. Kbc Group Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 60,036 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). D E Shaw & invested in 907,219 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 122,928 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RCII’s profit will be $27.14 million for 12.81 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.