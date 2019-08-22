Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stock Rose While Water Island Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $38.63 Million; First Mercantile Trust Co Cut Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $638,229

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 1.93M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 508,041 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 568,750 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Rev $698M; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 50.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 11,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 10,762 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614,000, down from 21,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.15. About 5.94M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Broadcom says will not sell national security assets to foreign firms; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8; 16/03/2018 – Son of Qualcomm Co-Founder Was Stripped of Executive Chairman Title Amid Broadcom Fight; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TENDER OFFER TO EXPIRE 5 PM MARCH 16 NYC TIME; 17/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. strike on China’s ZTE another blow for Qualcomm; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces Sampling of TERALYNX™ 12.8 Tbps Data-Center Optimized Switch; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM ABANDONS QUALCOMM TAKEOVER BID ON TRUMP OPPOSITION; 14/05/2018 – Bloomberg News reports the Chinese Ministry of Commerce has been asked to hasten the deal’s review as well as Qualcomm’s plans to protect local companies; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O RE-ELECTS 10 EXISTING DIRECTORS TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK/LONDON (Financial Times) — A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5,941 shares to 22,160 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 10,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has invested 0.16% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wendell David Assoc Inc owns 49,210 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Birinyi Assocs has 4,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Syntal Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 0.22% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 300,506 shares. Hengehold Management Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust accumulated 4.77 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. New York-based American Group has invested 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Df Dent And has 353,767 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Hl Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Ls Investment Limited Com reported 164,696 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp stated it has 7,200 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 82,971 are held by Utd Asset Strategies Inc.

