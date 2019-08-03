Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stock Rose While Greenwich Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $668,100; Discover Financial (DFS) Holder Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Lowered Position as Stock Rose

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Discover Financial (DFS) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 6,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 261,469 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.49 million, down from 268,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Discover Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 2.44M shares traded or 25.28% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 13/03/2018 – Discover Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 18/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.6 Billion as of March 31; 09/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS REMINDS REGULATED ENTITIES OF ANTI-TERRORISM TRANSACTION MONITORING REGULATION CERTIFICATION DEADLINE; 25/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Announces Next Phase of New York’s Expanded Participation in State-Based NMLS

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 729,513 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $736.89M for 9.38 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chem. (NYSE:APD) by 3,167 shares to 194,384 shares, valued at $36.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) by 5,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 611,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE:HRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btc Capital Management reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Mu Invs Communication Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 92,000 shares. Moreover, Bluemar Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.45% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 18,066 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability owns 81,161 shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 1,850 shares. Blackrock has 23.83M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking Corporation has 0% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 28,055 shares. Orrstown Svcs Incorporated invested in 1,140 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Amer Century Inc holds 1.20 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 28,640 were accumulated by First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division. Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 50 shares. Cwm Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 189 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.03% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.14% or 89,316 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson accumulated 9,420 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 55,670 shares. Systematic Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Federated Inc Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 4,821 shares. Moreover, United Automobile Association has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 12,438 shares. Numerixs Tech holds 18,024 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 134,384 shares. 16,700 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Mutual Of America Mgmt reported 1,272 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Com reported 1,125 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 112,093 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc) holds 747 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Ltd reported 41,278 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

